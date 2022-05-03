Demarco Lamar Kelly, Sr.

Feb. 12, 1978 – April 26, 2022

FERRIDAY – Graveside services for Demarco “Boo Man” Lamar Kelly, Sr., 44, of Ferriday, LA, who passed April 26, 2022, at Trinity Medical Center, will be at 1 p.m., Friday, May 6, 2022, at St. James Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., at the funeral home Friday, under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Demarco Lamar Kelly, Sr. was born Feb. 12, 1978, in Pineville, LA, the son of Clarence Osgood and Deloris Kelly.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories; his mother, Deloris Kelly; his lifetime companion, Keishla Barber; one son, Demarco Kelly, Jr.; two daughters, Asia Kelly, all of Ferriday, LA, Sha’Keria Kelly, Baton Rouge, LA; one brother, Xavier Schiele, San Antonio, TX; a special nephew, Devonte Schiele; one grandson, DeKari McCoy, both of Ferriday, LA; a number of other relatives and friends.

