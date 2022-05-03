Dorothy Aliene White Coley

May 27, 1930 – April 29, 2022

MAYNA – Funeral services for Dorothy Aliene White Coley, 91, of Mayna, LA, affectionately known by family and friends as “Aunt Dart”, who passed away Friday, April 29, 2022, will be held at Mayna Church of God on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Steve Abercrombie, Dr. Jason Richardson, Grant Coley and Rev. Lloyd Trisler officiating.  Interment will follow at Palo Alto Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

