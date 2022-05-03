Go Fund Me page created for Natchez woman with cancer

NATCHEZ — A GoFundMe page has been created by the family of a Natchez woman who is terminally ill and in need of financial support for her medication.

Versa Roger Lewis, affectionately known as “Red Rogers” or “Mama Red,” was diagnosed with Stage 4 terminal cancer in March.

“The treatment will kill some of the cancer cells so it won’t spread as fast,” Williams said. “Due to her not having insurance, they’ve only been giving her pills to keep her comfortable.”

Her daughter-in-law, Sheika Williams, said Lewis’s condition isn’t curable and she can’t afford the medication that would extend her life.

Those who would like to donate can visit gofund.me/a025f377

Lewis said traveling and affording her medicine have been difficult for her and her family.

“I’m trying to see if I can get Medicaid but I don’t have insurance and I need help getting medicine,” Lewis said. “People in Jackson have been giving me something for the pain but as far as treatment I haven’t had any without the insurance. It’s painful when I travel so I’m trying to see if I can get it here.”

Lewis, a Natchez native, worked for Natchez Adams School District as a custodian for many years and was a newspaper carrier for The Democrat.

She is the wife of Aaron Lewis and a mother of four children, LaDonna Rogers, Lucas Rogers, Tracy Rogers and Aaron Rogers. She also has eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

“She is very outgoing, loves fishing and spending time with family and friends,” Williams said.

Her sister-in-law, Lucille Fair, said a special bank account has also been set up at United Mississippi Bank in the name of Aaron Lewis or Lucille Fair for anyone who would like to donate.

“Any donations are greatly appreciated,” Fair said.

With questions, contact Aaron Lewis at 601-880-9805 or her Lucille Fair at 601-807-1139.