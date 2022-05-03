Oct. 19, 1958 – April 28, 2022

NATCHEZ – Services for Margaret Storey Stephens, 63, of Natchez who died Thursday, April 28, 2022, with her husband of 42 years, Michael C. Stephens by her side at Merit Health in Vicksburg will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 04, 2022, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 04, 2022, at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Stephens was born Oct. 19, 1958, in Natchez, MS the daughter of William Storey and Evelyn Ann Rubin Storey.

She worked at the Adams County Welcome Center for 34 years until her retirement in 2020.

Mrs. Stephens was preceded in death by her father, William Storey; mother, Evelyn Storey and brother, Buddy Storey.

Survivors include her husband, Michael C. Stephens; daughter, Misty Stephens Swartz and husband, Craig; son, Jason Michael Stephens and wife, Francis; daughter, Naomi Eudora Perrault; grandchildren, Jaydon and Isabella Swartz, Kalie Stephens and Codi and Braelyn McCaskill; sister, Suzzanne Strickland; niece, Schyler Strickland and nephew, Jeff Strickland.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com