Crime Reports: May 4, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Sunday

Carrie Lynn Nichols, 60, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 34, 6 West Woodlawn Avenue, Natchez, on charge of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Brenton Allen Beach, 36, 421 Eagle Road, Vidalia, La., on charge of controlled substance: possession .1 GR < 2 GR. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Jameka Shenae Fields, 29, 2 Old Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00.

Orvelle Jones, 84, 102 Catalpa Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Thursday, April 28

Jamarkus Deshun Colenburg, 23, 12 East Oak Street, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Bond set at $500.00.

Barron Treall Banks, 27, 541 Derrick Street, Brookhaven, on charge of uttering a forgery. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday, April 27

Glynn Edward Roy, 41, 12 Woodhill Drive, Natchez, on charge of stalking. No bond set.

Michael Carter, 34, 6 Sulinda Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Malicious mischief on North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on John R. Junkin Drive.

Two thefts on Devereux Drive.

911 Hangup on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

False alarm on Audubon Place.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbing the peace on Old Washington Road.

Shots fired on Marblestone Road.

Shots fired on New Street.

Domestic disturbance on Holdens Lane.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on George F. West Boulevard.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street/Madison Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Traffic stop on Madison Street.

Suspicious activity on Oak Hill Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Maplewood Lane.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Raintree Street South.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on Lumber Street.

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Reports — Friday

Hit and run on Chinquapin Lane.

Nine traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on Brenham Avenue.

Three traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Two traffic stops on George F. West Boulevard.

Domestic disturbance on Morgan Avenue.

Traffic stop at Robert Lewis Middle School.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on McNeil Road.

Petit larceny on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Two intelligence reports on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Fire on Kentwood Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Saturday

Ernsha Jamese Chatman, 24, Tasha Drive, Natchez, on charges of DUI – 1st offense, speeding; failure to decrease speed, controlled substance: marijuana, and two counts of seat belt violation. Released on $2,5000 bond.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 37, Oriole Terrace, Natchez, on charges of failure to comply with requests of officer and trespassing. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Leslie Ray Davis, 39, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of burglary: all but dwelling. Held without bond.

Willie Edward Donald, 66, State Park Road, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct. Released on $500.00 bond.

Corey Anthony Jackson, 34, St. Thomas Street, New Orleans, La., on charges of felon carrying a concealed weapon and aggravated assault manifesting extreme human life. Held on $275,000 bond.

Adam Jawon King, 38, Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charge of simple assault attempt by physical menace. Held on $100,000 bond.

Charles Lionel Mason, 38, East Franklin Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of DUI cause death, mutilate, disfigure another. Held without bond.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Loud noise/music on Village Square Boulevard.

False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.

Shots fired on Phillip West Road.

Accident on State Street.

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

Drug related on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Suspicious activity on Natchez Trace.

Two false alarms on Ruby Lane.

Fire on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reckless driving on Wildlife Way.

Disturbance on Pheasant Road.

Loud noise/music on Cranfield Road.

Harassment on Azalea Lane.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Fieldview Lane.

Reports — Friday

Four warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Suspicious activity on U.S. 61 North.

Juvenile problem on State Street.

False alarm on Broadmoor Drive.

Harassment on State Street.

Accident on Plaza Drive.

Suicide/attempted suicide on Old Courthouse Road.

Intoxicated driver/subject on U.S. 61 North.

Trespassing on Roth Hill Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Derek Anthony Aucoin, 36, 400 Magnolia Street, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule II, improper lighting.

Harper William, 31, 1621 Camellia Street, Vidalia, on charges of violation of a court order and a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Walter Smith, 49, 7639 Mississippi 29, Fayette, on charges of computer aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Arrests — Saturday

Trentin Luvonechez Fisher, 36, 119 Rebecca Drive, Jonesville, on charges of DWI 2nd offense, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, improper driving in left lane.

Arrests —Friday

Nicholas Wise, 22, 117 Shady Lane, Ferriday, on a P&P Sanction three day hold.

Devin R. Wheeler, 25, 2017 2nd Street, Natchez, on charges of a bench warrant for failure to appear for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and theft of $1,000.

Miguel Angel Lopez Dungan, 42, 103 Danny Drive, Vidalia, on charges of simple assault and domestic violence.

Joshua Lee Barnes, 37, 196 Lee Street, Ridgecrest, on a bench warrant for failure to appear, possession of schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious person on US84

Miscellaneous call on Ralph’s Road

Aggravated Escape on Louisiana 15

Disturbance on US84

Medical call on US84

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on Raymond Cooper Drive

Drug law violation on US84

Suspicious person on Westside Drive

Suspicious person on US84

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle

Unwanted person on Patsy Brown Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Juvenile Problem on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on US84

Unwanted person on Abraham Road

Medical call on Louisiana Avenue

Juvenile problem on Carter Street

Medical call on Tepee Road

Miscellaneous call on Hammett Addition Circle

Disturbance on Rabb Road

Medical call on Carter Street

Juvenile problem on Apple Street

Miscellaneous call on Robbins Lane

Unwanted person on Loomis Lane

Unwanted person on Hammett Addition Circle

Reports — Saturday

Suspicious person on Doyle Road

Suspicious person on Ralph’s Road

Suspicious person on Dandridge Street

Medical call on Mimosa Drive

Suspicious person on Clinton Street

Fight on Texas Street

Suspicious person on Ralph’s Road

Disturbance on Plouden Bayou Road

Welfare Check on US84

Disturbance on Kyle Road

Medical call on Azalea Street

Nuisance animals on Townsend Lane

Suspicious person on Ralph’s Road

Nuisance animals on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Cottondale Court

Disturbance on Smart Lane

Juvenile problem on Lincoln Avenue

Suspicious person on Goodin Drive

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on Duck Road

Miscellaneous call on Ron Road

Auto Accident on Ferry Road

Miscellaneous call on Ralph’s Road

Theft on Deading Road

Suspicious person on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on Pecan Street

Medical call on Carter Street

Medical call on US84

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Unwanted person on Eagle Road

Miscellaneous call on levee heights road

Auto Accident on US84

Welfare check on Luttrull Road

Disturbance on Rabb Road

Medical call on Doyle Road

Auto Accident on Smart Lane

Suspicious person on Crestview Drive

Disturbance on Smart Lane

Suspicious person on Crestview Drive

Medical call on Louisiana 129