Weather Forecast: May 6, 2022

Published 6:00 pm Thursday, May 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

People are reflected in the Eola Hotel while they hurry through the rain Wednesday on Main Street in Natchez. (Nicole Hester / The Natchez Democrat)

Hope you had a happy Cinco De Mayo as we are a day closer to the weekend. Friday has potential for rain and storms.

The high is 85 and the sky should be mostly cloudy. There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Adams County is under a severe thunderstorm watch as these storms could produce damaging wind gusts.  Later in the morning, the wind is expected to be 5 to 10 mph with wind gusts as high as 20 mph. Friday night has a low of 65 and skies should be mostly clear.

According to the NWS Mississippi River Gauge, Natchez is at 46 feet Thursday. Friday it is expected to fall .9 feet to 45.1 feet above gauge zero and should continue to fall.

Sunrise is at 6:16 a.m. and sunset is at 7:49 p.m.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor is at 11:43 p.m, Morning Major is at 4:12 a.m., Afternoon Minor is at 9:41 a.m., Afternoon Major is at 4:37 p.m.

