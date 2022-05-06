Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office arrests two for early April burglaries; more arrests expected

Published 4:19 pm Friday, May 6, 2022

By Jan Griffey

VIDALIA — Deputies from the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division have arrested two men who they say are responsible for a multiple burglaries that occurred during the first week in April 2022.

Curtavius Knight

Jeremy Davis

In a press release by the CPSO issued Friday afternoon, deputies said during the burglaries, perpetrators gained access to vehicles at different times of night and took valuables including cash, weapons and electronic devices.

“As the investigation progressed, evidence was discovered that established two persons of interest,” said Brandy Spears, a spokesperson for the CPSO in the press release.

Email newsletter signup

Based on evidence discovered by deputies, two search warrants were executed at locations in Concordia Park and in the Town of Vidalia. Detectives recovered multiple stolen firearms from both locations, which have been positively identified by the victims.

Arrested were Jeremy Davis, 30, of 802 Texas St., Vidalia, and Curtavius Knight, 22, 112 4th St., Vidalia. Both face charges of illegal possession of stolen firearms, convicted felon in possession of firearms and aggravated burglary.

Further arrests are expected and the investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the CPSO or submit an anonymous tip online using the CPSO mobile app.

More News

Searchers find body of girl, 14, in Mississippi River

Black Unity events planned for Juneteenth weekend here

GALLERY: National Day of Prayer draws crowd to the Natchez Bluff

Replacement of French tile roof on cemetery’s shelter house under way

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you feel about the NASD school board's decision to close eventually Frazier and Robert Lewis Magnet Schools?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections