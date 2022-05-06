Courthouse open Saturday for voter registration

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Courthouse will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon for voters who want to register for the June 7 primary election.

The last day to register to vote for the primary is Monday, May 9, at 5 p.m., said Adams County Circuit Clerk Eva Givens.

The only race in the primary for Adams County residents is that for U.S. House of Representatives for the state’s second congressional district.

On the Democratic ballot are candidates Bennie G. Thompson, incumbent, and Jerry Kerner.

On the Republican ballot are candidates Michael Carson, Ronald Eller, Brian Flowers and Stanford Johnson.

Thompson has served 13 terms as the Congressman for the state’s second district. The second district was expanded this year by the Mississippi Legislature and now encompasses counties the length of the entire state on its western side from north to south, including Adams County.

Givens’ office will also be open on Saturday, May 28, and Saturday, June 4, from 8 a.m. to need each day for absentee voting. The absentee voting deadline is June 4 at noon.