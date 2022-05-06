Crime Reports: May 8, 2022

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Friday

Tatanya Ali Smith, 22, 601 Old Washington Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others), disorderly conduct; failure to comply, and resisting or obstructing arrest. No bond set on any of the charges.

Mekayla Nishawn Tenner, 26, 413 College Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Bond set at $750.00.

Arrests — Thursday

Kamryn Shardae Bernard, 20, 3706 Englewood Lane, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.

Shaquila Shavone Jones, 27, 104 Oriole Terrace, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Bond set at $750.00.

Kristen Rachelle Berry, 25, 2107 Second Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $727.50.

Zandra Charnelle Harrison, 29, 301 McNeely Road, Natchez, on charges of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied and simple assault. No bond set on either charge.

Tremaine Raphael Mitchell, 32, 311 Margaret Avenue, Natchez, on charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Takarri Thomora Wallace, 45, 1153 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Road, Natchez, on charge of trespass – posted land, entering without permission. No bond set.

Arrests — Wednesday

Darrin Jamaar Fleming, 32, 316 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charge of receiving stolen property. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Ronnie Lee Smith, 34, 601 Old Washington Road, Building 11, Natchez, on charge of violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

False alarm on Cemetery Road.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Reports — Thursday

Fight in progress on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Highland Boulevard.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Theft on North Pearl Street.

Traffic stop at First Baptist Church.

Breaking and entering on Miller Avenue.

Threats on Dumas Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on Old Washington Road.

Accident on George F. West Boulevard.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Disturbance on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on West Furnace Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Prentiss Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Intelligence report on North Rankin Street.

Shots fired on Old Washington Road.

Property damage on North Union Street.

False alarm on North Wall Street.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Three traffic stops on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Theft on Miller Avenue.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Trespassing on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Charles Edwards, 72, Victoria Court, Natchez, on charge of DUI. Released on no bond.

Arrests — Thursday

Beverly E. Caston, 66, Mimosa Drive, Vidalia, La., on charge of DUI – refusal to submit to test. Released on no bond.

Phillip X’Avier Stokes Jr., 16, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of a firearm by a juvenile and aggravated assault use of a deadly weapon. Held without bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Michael Andrew Klauck, 34, Campbell Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated domestic violence. Held on $500.00 bond.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Liberty Road.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

Fraud/false pretense on State Street.

Unwanted subject on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Greenwood Plantation Road.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Roth Hill Road.

False alarm on Morning Glory Road.

Reckless driving on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Disturbance on Blair Court.

Reports — Wednesday

Malicious mischief on Greenwood Subdivision Road.

False alarm on Melanie Road.

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

False alarm on Fox Chase Drive.

Theft on Tate Road.

Warrant/affidavit on John R. Junkin Drive.

Burglary on Ogden Road.

Wanted person on State Street.

Dog problem on Lake Montrose Road.

Malicious mischief on Tasha Drive.

Unwanted subject on Campbell Road.

Juvenile problem on Government Fleet Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Welfare concern/check on Eastmoor Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Wesley Cole Rabb, 41, 286 Ron Road, Vidalia, on charges of possession of schedule II, possession of marijuana and theft of a motor vehicle.

Steven E. Egloff, 50, 916 Airport Road, Vidalia, on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Arrests — Thursday

Cartavius D. Knight, 22, 112 4th Street, Ferriday, on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm on three counts.

Jalandon R. Green, 20, 706 Texas Avenue, Ferriday, on charges of flight from an officer on two counts and a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Jessica R. Goodman, 35, 341 Green Acres Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Willie W. Wactor, 62, 107 Vidalia Drive, Ridgecrest, on two bench warrants for failure to appear.

Jeremy Davis, 30, 802 Texas Street, Vidalia, on charges of possession of stolen firearm and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Arrests — Wednesday

Laterrius White, 23, 158 West Lake, Ferriday, court sentenced to 2 days default for speeding.

Clarence Stewart, 61, 757 Ellard Road, Jonesville, court sentenced to 15 days default and $510 fine for taking commercial fish without a license.

Howard York, 67, 709 Front Street, Jonesville, court sentenced to 15 days default and $510 fine for taking commercial fish without a license.

John D. Gama, 20, 1157 Pecan Acres, Vidalia, court sentenced to credit for time served five days for disturbing the peace.

Dakota Lynn Tolbert, 27, 132 Ralphs Road, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear.

Daniel G. DaleyII 32, 303 North Rhodes Street, Crittendon, Arkansas, on charges of computer aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Jerry W. Rogers Jr, 45, 29 Scheffel Road, Natchez, on charges of illegally supplying a minor with a firearm.

Reports — Friday

Miscellaneous call on Tennessee Avenue

Miscellaneous call on US84

Reports — Thursday

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 15

Nuisance animals on Sycamore Street

Loose Horses on US84

Auto Accident on Louisiana 566

Medical call on Bayou Drive

Nuisance animals on Louisiana 565

Suspicious person on Indian Village Road

Suspicious person on Louisiana 900

Disturbance on Ralph Road

Criminal Trespass on Louisiana 566

Auto Theft on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Raymond Cooper Drive

Nuisance animals on Simmons Drive

Miscellaneous call on Crestview Drive

Reports — Wednesday

Unwanted person on Belle Grove Circle

Auto Accident on EE Wallace Boulevard

Miscellaneous call on Lyons Road

Aggravated assault on Maple Bend Circle

Auto Accident on Maple Bend Circle

Miscellaneous call on US84

Unwanted person on Hammett Addition Circle

Miscellaneous call on Lee Street

Miscellaneous call on Lee Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Miscellaneous call on Ralph Road

Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road

Medical call on MLK Boulevard

Suspicious person on US84