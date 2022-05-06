GALLERY: National Day of Prayer draws crowd to the Natchez Bluff

In Matthew 18:20, Jesus says, “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.”

There were many more than two or three people gathered on the Natchez Bluff Thursday for a National Day of Prayer service hosted by the Natchez Ministerial Alliance.

Among them were several elected officials, first responders, and deputies as Pete Mills prayed for local, state and federal government. There were also educators present as Rev. Clifton Marvel prayed for the school systems. Parents and children bowed their heads together as local youth pastor Robert Wallis prayed over families.

The above scripture indicates that God heard the prayers that were lifted Thursday all across the nation.

However, Rev. Marcus Archer said during his closing that prayer isn’t only for a day. Thursday’s service should also serve as a call to action for people to continue fulfilling God’s purpose for them each and every day, he said.

Above are images from the National Day of Prayer service.