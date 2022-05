July 4, 1947 – April 30, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Shirley Mae Jackson, 74, of Natchez, who passed away on April 30, 2022, at Merit Health Natchez, MS, will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Greater St. Mark Baptist Church, Natchez, MS with Pastor Maurice Irving officiating. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.