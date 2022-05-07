‘Welcome to The Dixon’ New lofts feature history, views and luxury living

NATCHEZ — In a loft above Olivina, a crowd of about 30 people gathered recently for drinks, hors d’oeuvres and the opening of the Dixon Lofts. Dixon is 3,000 square feet of living space ion 514 Main Street.

Ceilings are 13 feet high with crown molding, a fully equipped galley kitchen with state of the art appliances and connected balcony overlooking Main Street. You can enjoy your morning coffee or a cold refreshing night cap and take in the art, music, shopping, dining, and nightlife downtown.

The owners of the Dixon Building are Ginger and John Weaver and Walter and Jennifer Boone. Walter took center stage as he addressed a crowd in front of Natchez’s business of the month Oliviana’s and the carpeted stairway entrance to the loft.

“Welcome to The Dixon. It has been a great journey for us,” He said. “Downstairs is retail and office space while upstairs is a loft. It is available for rental now for either short term or long term. It is beyond our wildest dreams, but it is exactly the vision we had.”

A large seating area with a 70 inch flat screen TV is perfect for gameday gatherings. There are three bedrooms, two of them have two king sized beds and one has two queens. They each are equipped with a 50 inch flat screen TV.

Additionally, suites are equipped with en suite bathrooms, and the loft features a laundry room. You can book the Dixon Loft on Vrbo or AirBnB.

Downstairs, the building will have two tenants, Olivina and Weaver Architecture Firm.

“We are committed to your success Olivina,” Walter said.

Inside the building, photos from olden days depict The Dixon. The structure was built between 1866 and 1872 as a paint and wallpaper shop. The second floor of the building was the home to the Dixon Family.

Carter Burns helped find older photos of the Dixon building, he said.

The new owners said they are committed to the future of Natchez and the community. John, Ginger, Walter and Jennifer donated a check to the U.S. Colored Troops Memorial.

“It is an effort to tell all of the history here. That is important,” he said.

Walter grew up with Natchez mayor Dan Gibson. Gibson spoke and thanked them for sharing in the city and the vision of a Natchez renewal. Walter thanked him and the City of Natchez for working with them to get the Dixon Loft open.

“What you have here is very special. Every time we come here to Natchez we have felt loved, supported and helped,” Walter said. “This community is growing in the same direction. Thank you all for what you are doing.”