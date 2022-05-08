Weather Forecast: May 9, 2022
Published 11:36 pm Sunday, May 8, 2022
The weekend is over and its another manic monday. Summer weather arrives this week with sunny and clear skies.
Monday has a high of 91 and a low of 68. There should be a nice breeze blowing out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Gusts can get up to 20 mph.
Natchez’s river gauge was at 44.5 Sunday and will fall. 3 feet Monday to 44.2 feet above gauge zero. It is forecasted to rise the rest of the week.
Email newsletter signup
Sunrise is at 6:13 a.m. and sunset is at 7:51 p.m.