Weather Forecast: May 9, 2022

The weekend is over and its another manic monday. Summer weather arrives this week with sunny and clear skies.

Monday has a high of 91 and a low of 68. There should be a nice breeze blowing out of the south at 5 to 10 mph. Gusts can get up to 20 mph.

Natchez’s river gauge was at 44.5 Sunday and will fall. 3 feet Monday to 44.2 feet above gauge zero. It is forecasted to rise the rest of the week.

Sunrise is at 6:13 a.m. and sunset is at 7:51 p.m.