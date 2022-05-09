CARNIVAL FUN: First Mudbug Carnival is this week

NATCHEZ — There’s a carnival overlooking the Mississippi River on the Natchez Bluff this week for the second annual Mudbug Music Festival, with plenty of games and rides for all ages to enjoy.

SG Ashcraft marketing spokesperson for Ardenland said, “The festival includes over 20 thrill rides and kiddie rides for all age groups plus all of your favorite carnival games and foods—funnel cakes, corndogs and C&M crawfish will all be sold at the festival site.”

Gates are open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and will open with the gates of the Mudbug Music Festival at 4 p.m. on Friday and 1 p.m. on Saturday, she said.

There’s no entry fee during the week and entry is free with a Mudbug pass only on Friday and Saturday. Non-pass holders can still enjoy the festival with a $10 admission fee. Children 8 and under receive free admission to both the music festival and the carnival.

The carnival will kick off the second annual Mudbug Music Festival coming to the Natchez Bluff on Friday and Saturday, hosted by Ardenland in Association with Crooked Letter Productions.

This year’s festival features a full roster of live music as well as an endless supply of C&M Crawfish and regional food and beverages.

Friday’s line-up includes Bret Michaels, Drive-By Truckers and Red and The Revelers. Saturday’s includes Cody Jinks, Lucinda Williams, Lukas Nelson & POTR, The Wild Feathers and YZ Ealey.

General admission tickets are $50 in advance for Friday and $60 in advance for Saturday.

For tickets and more information, visit www.ardenland.net/mudbugmusicfestival.