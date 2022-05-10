Adams County deputies, city police helping with Woodville manhunt

Published 4:33 pm Tuesday, May 10, 2022

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — Law enforcement officers from a number of agencies are in Wilkinson County right now on a manhunt for someone suspected of shooting at least two people over the last two days there.

The Natchez Police Department apparently has been in Woodville providing assistance for the last six hours or so.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Department was called to help about an hour ago. Other agencies, including officers from the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, are said to be on the scene helping with the manhunt.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

