Cole Receives All-SWAC Honors
Published 10:10 am Tuesday, May 10, 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Lady Braves newcomer Tyesha Tcake Cole has had an outstanding first season with the Alcorn State softball team. Because of her effort during the 2022 season, the Philadelphia, Miss. native has been named to the Southwestern Athletic Conference All-Conference Second Team.
The redshirt sophomore played in 46 games with 46 starts to lead Alcorn with a .326 batting average overall and a .403 batting average against conference opponents. Cole has tallied 135 at-bats for 38 runs, 44 hits (four doubles, six triples, five home runs), and 21 ribbies. The infielder saw a .556 slugging percentage and a .389 on-base percentage.
2022 All-SWAC Softball Team and Individual Awards
Player of the Year
Kindall Deramus, Alabama State
Hitter of the Year
Biviana Figueroa, Prairie View A&M
Pitcher of the Year
Hannah Ortega, Bethune-Cookman
Newcomer of the Year
Biviana Figueroa, Prairie View A&M
Freshman of the Year
Hannah Ortega, Bethune-Cookman
Coach of the Year
Laura Watten, Bethune-Cookman
First Team
C – Biviana Figueroa, Prairie View A&M
1B – Samaria Jackson, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
2B – Lauryn Gross, Alabama A&M
SS – Destiny Cuevas, Florida A&M
3B – Jaylyn Davis, Prairie View A&M
OF – Kindall Deramus, Alabama State
OF – Tevanae Tate, Texas Southern
OF – Allyson Riches, Alabama A&M
P – Hannah Ortega, Bethune=Cookman
P – Jazmine Gendorf, Texas Southern
P – Halyne Gonzales, Bethune-Cookman
DP – Tamera McKnight, Texas Southern
Second Team
C – Destinee Dixon, Alabama State
1B – Mila Rodriguez, Texas Southern
2B – India Wells, Grambling State
SS – Briana Alston, Mississippi Valley State
3B – Tyesha Cole, Alcorn State
OF – Lauren Stewart, Jackson State
OF – Jazmine Dodd, Alabama State
OF – Jaylon Davis, Mississippi Valley State
P – Chris’Deona Beasley, Florida A&M
P – Bailey Greenlee, Alabama State
P – Daisy Page, Mississippi Valley State
DP – Carson Shelby, Mississippi Valley State