Weather Forecast: May 11, 2022

Published 6:00 pm Tuesday, May 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

Sun shines through some of the coreopsis blooms. (Nicole Hester | The Natchez Democrat)

Congratulations, you are halfway to the weekend.  Enjoy a day of sunshines before chances of rain later this week.

Wednesday should be a partly sunny day with a high of 92 and wind blowing out of the ENE at about 5 mph. The low Wednesday night is 69.

Sunrise is at 6:12 a.m. Sunset is at 7:52 p.m.

Natchez’s river gauge is 44.2 feet above gauge zero. The Mighty Mississippi River is forecast to rise .2 feet to 44.4 Wednesday and will continue to rise this week.

The relative humidity yesterday was on average 73 percent. The highest was recorded at 6 a.m. at 91 percent and the lowest at 4 p.m. at 54 percent.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor is at 2:50 a.m., Morning Major is at 8:08 a.m., Afternoon Minor is at 2:33 p.m. and Afternoon Major is at 8:30 p.m.

