Courthouse Records: May 11, 2022

Adams County

April 29-May 5

Civil suits:

Email newsletter signup

Heirship of Lakedra Thomas et al.

Estate of Leah Anne Comfort Bedson.

Estate of Janice Priester Byrne.

DHS — Darrius L. Carter.

DHS — Charles E. Woods.

DHS — Edward Lyles.

Estate of Mollie Aubrey DeMarco Gallagher.

Divorces:

Jesus Betancourt and Ekaterina Nevevkina. (Joint Complain for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Harvey Junior Rogers, 46, Roxie to Hillary Elizabeth Harrigill, 31, Roxie.

Deed transactions:

April 28-May 4

National Furniture Company, Inc. to Sweet Morty, LLC, part of lot 4 in Center Square, fronting on the Westerly side of North Commerce Street.

David O. Brown a/k/a David Brown and Christopher N. Brown a/k/a Christopher Brown to MS River Properties of Mississippi, LLC, land beginning at the Northwesterly corner of lot 40 The Trees Subdivision.

Ronald G. Cox to Dana E. Hollowell, lot 2 Village Green I.

Ronald T. Shupe to Custodial Properties, Inc., land beginning at a found channel iron marking the southeast corner of lot 2 of the Subdivision of a portion of Somerset.

Leo Hunt Sr. to Leo Hunt Sr., the easterly portion of lot 13 Country Club Heights Subdivision.

LaCalvice Stewart to Ben Robert McKinney Jr., land starting at a point that is the most southeasterly corner of lot 34 Bryandale Plantation.

Walter E. Benefield Jr. and Cathy Benefield to Jessica Elizabeth Best, lot 76 Eastbrook Subdivision.

Vernadine Bradford to Pamela Green, lot 31 Brooklyn Subdivision.

Brandon T. Stephenson, Gerald L. Brown, and Gerald Bradford Brown to 4R Holdings, LLC, lot 1 of the subdivision of Sedgefield Plantation.

Mortgages:

April 28-May 4

Sweet Morty, LLC to Home Bank, part of lot 4 in Center Square, fronting on the Westerly side of North Commerce Street.

Christopher A. Gann to Home Bank, Tracetown Branch, lot 236 Montebello Subdivision.

William B. Clark to United Mississippi Bank, lot 20 Highland Park Subdivision, Second Development.

Dana E. Hollowell to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 2 Village Green I.

Jessica Elizabeth Best to Angel Oak Home Loans, LLC, lot 76 Eastbrook Subdivision.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, May 5

Civil cases:

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kristie Sewell.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tommie Jackson.

Andrea Smith v. Latoya Perry.

Aaron’s v. Phillip Townsend.

Derrick Jackson v. Jessie Tolbert.

HL+C – Adams, LLC v. Leslie Givens III.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Lashonda Dixon.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kenisha Frazier.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Christina Johnson.

Concordia Parish

April 29-May 5

Civil suits:

First Tower Loan, LLC v. Samantha Pierite.

Shelli Curry v. Julian R. Wilson.

Shelli Curry v. Louisiana Farm Bureau Casualty.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company v. Glenda Towell.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company v. Glenda Thompson Towell Gainey.

Succession of Daryle Glynn Morace.

Succession of Millett Biron Cuthertson.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Annie R. Welch.

Succession of Barbara J. Saxton.

Sunflower Baptist Church v. Town of Ferriday.

Sunflower Baptist Church v. Larry Gordon (Individually & In Official Capacity).

Sunflower Baptist Church v. Town of Ferriday Public Works & Sewage.

Sunflower Baptist Church v. Rydell Turner (In Official Capacity).

Divorces:

Chastiti Walker v. Donald Walker.

Marriage license applications:

Shawnti Lamar Jefferson, 38, Ferriday to Jeffees D’Juan Dangerfield, 39, Ferriday.

Glenn Anthony Cole, 40, Ferriday to Tamera Lasha Houston, 25, Natchez, Miss.

Deed transactions:

Trenese Rochelle Gullage to Teriyoka Gullage, lot 11 Theo M. Rabb Subdivision.

Hometown Development & Construction, LLC to Ameka L. Davis, lot 46 Belle Grove Subdivision.

Randy Dolphus Ward and Bonnie Joe Rogers Ward to Hugh Ples Arthur, lot 37 Lakeview Estates.

Mortgages:

Hugh Ples Arthur to Delta Bank, lot 37 Lakeview Estates.