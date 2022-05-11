Crime Reports: May 11, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on High Street.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Traffic stop at Andrew’s Tavern.

Traffic stop at Holiday Apartments.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Saturday

Safety check on Main Street.

Malicious mischief on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at McLaurin School.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Ram Circle.

Juvenile problem on Ram Circle.

Traffic stop at Natchez Mall.

Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Friday

Accident on South Canal Street.

Intelligence report on Hunters Lane.

Property damage on Coral Avenue.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Three traffic stops on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Threats on Dale Court.

Hut and run on Martins Lane.

Hit and run on Devereux Drive.

Accident on St. Catherine Street.

Unwanted subject on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on South Canal Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Disturbance on Dale Court.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.

Drug related on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

False alarm on George F. West Boulevard.

Intelligence report on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Disturbance on Main Street.

Accident on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop at Sprint Mart/East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Choctaw Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Taylors Lane.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Wharlest Jackson, 64, Steam Plant Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct: failure to comply and telephone/electronic communication harassment. Released on $1,000 bond.

Arrests — Saturday

Renza Renee Birdie, 54, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of acting on concert. Held without bond.

Roderich Laver Montgomery, 38, South Street, Vicksburg, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.

Arrests — Friday

Laura Ashton Garcia, 36, Kennedy Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Andrea Hinson Johnston, 56, Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of Schedule I controlled substance. Released on $500.00 bond.

Roosevelt Jones, 18, Grange Hall Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released on no bond.

Phillip Stokes, 16, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault use of deadly weapon. Held on $200,000 bond.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Ruby Lane.

Civil matter on Old Meadow Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Matthews Street.

Simple assault on Saragossa Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Hit and run on Foster Mound Road.

Reports — Saturday

Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.

Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Domestic disturbance on Starnes Drive.

Trespassing on Ogden Road.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Simple assault on Violet Lane.

Breaking and entering on Parkview Drive.

Intelligence report on Village Square Boulevard.

Property damage on Tasha Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Simple assault on State Street.

Traffic stop on Frederick Street.

Reports — Friday

Breaking and entering on Violet Lane.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Malicious mischief on Ruby Lane.

Traffic stop on State Street.

Traffic stop on Covington Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Old Highway 84 No. 1.

Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Reports — Sunday

Medical call on Miller Street

Medical call on Circle Drive

Auto Accident at Vidalia High School

Medical call on Bee Street

Juvenile problem on Ron Road

Disturbance on Eagle Road

Auto Accident on US84

Medical call on US84

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Medical call on Plum Street

Fight on 7th Street

Hit and Run on Black Bayou Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 131

Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road

Theft from auto on Ralph’s road

Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive

Auto Accident on US84

Unwanted person on US84

Miscellaneous call on Loomis Lane

Reports — Saturday

xMedical Call on US84

Fire on Plouden Bayou Road

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425

Fire on Levens Addition Road

Fire on Doty Road

Medical call on Luke Martin Road

Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road

Disturbance on Concordia Park Drive

Unwanted person on Smith Lane

Disturbance on Mack Moore Road

Criminal damage to property on Ron Road

Suspicious person on Airport Road

Suspicious person on Margaret Circle

Juvenile problem on Levens Addition Road

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Welfare check on Bayou Drive

Disturbance on Davis Street

Criminal damage to property on N Grove Drive

Miscellaneous call on Morris Road

Reports — Friday

Loose horses on US84

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Miscellaneous call on Missouri Avenue

Criminal damage to property on Patsy Brown Road

Theft on US84

Unwanted person on Ralph’s Road

Battery on Correctional officer at US84

Introduction of Contraband on US84

Juvenile problem on Audubon Acres Circle

Fire on Weecoma Drive

Miscellaneous call on Carter Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road