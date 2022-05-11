Crime Reports: May 11, 2022
Published 9:16 am Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Natchez Police Department
No arrests available.
Reports — Monday
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Live Oak Drive.
Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Disturbance on High Street.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Traffic stop at Andrew’s Tavern.
Traffic stop at Holiday Apartments.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Reports — Saturday
Safety check on Main Street.
Malicious mischief on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop at McLaurin School.
Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.
Domestic disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.
Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Ram Circle.
Juvenile problem on Ram Circle.
Traffic stop at Natchez Mall.
Disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.
Reports — Friday
Accident on South Canal Street.
Intelligence report on Hunters Lane.
Property damage on Coral Avenue.
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Three traffic stops on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Threats on Dale Court.
Hut and run on Martins Lane.
Hit and run on Devereux Drive.
Accident on St. Catherine Street.
Unwanted subject on Devereux Drive.
Intelligence report on South Canal Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
False alarm on Devereux Drive.
Disturbance on Dale Court.
Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop at Walmart Parking Lot.
Drug related on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
False alarm on George F. West Boulevard.
Intelligence report on Gayosa Avenue.
Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.
Disturbance on Main Street.
Accident on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop at Sprint Mart/East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Choctaw Street.
Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Taylors Lane.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Sunday
Wharlest Jackson, 64, Steam Plant Road, Natchez, on charges of disorderly conduct: failure to comply and telephone/electronic communication harassment. Released on $1,000 bond.
Arrests — Saturday
Renza Renee Birdie, 54, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charge of acting on concert. Held without bond.
Roderich Laver Montgomery, 38, South Street, Vicksburg, on charge of contempt of court for failure to appear. Held without bond.
Arrests — Friday
Laura Ashton Garcia, 36, Kennedy Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.
Andrea Hinson Johnston, 56, Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of Schedule I controlled substance. Released on $500.00 bond.
Roosevelt Jones, 18, Grange Hall Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Released on no bond.
Phillip Stokes, 16, Phillip West Road, Natchez, on charge of aggravated assault use of deadly weapon. Held on $200,000 bond.
Reports — Sunday
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
False alarm on Ruby Lane.
Civil matter on Old Meadow Road.
Warrant/affidavit on Matthews Street.
Simple assault on Saragossa Road.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Hit and run on Foster Mound Road.
Reports — Saturday
Two traffic stops on Morgantown Road.
Six traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on Cranfield Road.
Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.
Domestic disturbance on Starnes Drive.
Trespassing on Ogden Road.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Simple assault on Violet Lane.
Breaking and entering on Parkview Drive.
Intelligence report on Village Square Boulevard.
Property damage on Tasha Drive.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 84.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Simple assault on State Street.
Traffic stop on Frederick Street.
Reports — Friday
Breaking and entering on Violet Lane.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Malicious mischief on Ruby Lane.
Traffic stop on State Street.
Traffic stop on Covington Road.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Country Club Drive.
Traffic stop on Old Highway 84 No. 1.
Traffic stop on Foster Mound Road.
Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.
Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Reports — Sunday
Medical call on Miller Street
Medical call on Circle Drive
Auto Accident at Vidalia High School
Medical call on Bee Street
Juvenile problem on Ron Road
Disturbance on Eagle Road
Auto Accident on US84
Medical call on US84
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Medical call on Plum Street
Fight on 7th Street
Hit and Run on Black Bayou Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 131
Miscellaneous call on Mack Moore Road
Theft from auto on Ralph’s road
Unwanted person on Vidalia Drive
Auto Accident on US84
Unwanted person on US84
Miscellaneous call on Loomis Lane
Reports — Saturday
xMedical Call on US84
Fire on Plouden Bayou Road
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 425
Fire on Levens Addition Road
Fire on Doty Road
Medical call on Luke Martin Road
Miscellaneous call on Levens Addition Road
Disturbance on Concordia Park Drive
Unwanted person on Smith Lane
Disturbance on Mack Moore Road
Criminal damage to property on Ron Road
Suspicious person on Airport Road
Suspicious person on Margaret Circle
Juvenile problem on Levens Addition Road
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Welfare check on Bayou Drive
Disturbance on Davis Street
Criminal damage to property on N Grove Drive
Miscellaneous call on Morris Road
Reports — Friday
Loose horses on US84
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Miscellaneous call on Missouri Avenue
Criminal damage to property on Patsy Brown Road
Theft on US84
Unwanted person on Ralph’s Road
Battery on Correctional officer at US84
Introduction of Contraband on US84
Juvenile problem on Audubon Acres Circle
Fire on Weecoma Drive
Miscellaneous call on Carter Street
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Disturbance on Lee Tyler Road