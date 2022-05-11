May 17, 1949 – April 21, 2022

Services for Patricia Eyrich Clark, 72, of Natchez, who died Thursday, April 21, 2022, peacefully at home in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Joan Gandy officiating.

Graveside service will follow in Natchez City Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in Stratton Chapel at the Church.

Email newsletter signup

Mrs. Clark was born May 17, 1949, in Natchez, the daughter of Henrye Lea and Clarence C. Eyrich, Jr.

Mrs. Clark was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Rufus B. (Buddy) Clark, Jr.

Survivors include her sons, Adam Eyrich Clark (Jessica) and William Barrett Clark; three grandchildren, Karrigan Hewitt (Ben), Chandler and Adam Clark; three sisters, Pamela Smith (Phil), Debbie Bonner (Joe), and Lynn Britt; cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Deaconess Hospice Care, especially to Courtney Wyles, Sheila Evans, Robby Britt, and Debra Mitchell and to caregiver, Lillian Ross.

Memorials can be made to Hoof Beats & Paw Prints, First Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choice.