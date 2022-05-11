Roger Vaughn

Jan. 17, 1958 – May 8, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Roger “Nikka” Vaughn, 64, of Natchez, who died Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Natchez will be held Saturday, 14, 2022 at 2 p.m. at True Bible Way 2nd Generation with Pastor Freddie Parker officiating.

Burial will follow at Vidalia City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Saturday, May 14, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Masks are required.

Roger was born Jan. 17, 1958, in Natchez, the son of Louise Webb Vaughn and Willie Edward Vaughn. He attended Vidalia High School and was a retired trucker. Roger was of the Apostolic faith. He enjoyed painting as a hobby with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Gertrude “Doo Su” Terry; niece, Louise Vaughn and brother, David Vaughn.

Roger leaves to cherish his memories: his beloved wife of 24 years, Dorothy Vaughn; two sons, Michael Credit (Pholondia) and James Credit, Jr.; daughter, Cynnethia Grimes; four brothers, James Vaughn, Charles Vaughn, William Vaughn and Willie Vaughn; five sisters, Mary Murray (Bobby), Julia Cooper (Earl), Elizabeth Bourke (Paul), Dallas Johnson and Gertrude Vaugh; six grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com