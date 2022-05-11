Weather Forecast: May 12, 2022

Hopefully graduation at Ferriday and local Spring Games will go on without needing a rain check. Thursday should be a warm sunny day but you may want to keep a rain jacket, umbrella and rain boots handy for the afternoon.

Forecast to be mostly Sunny, Natchez has a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. The high will be 93 with a low of 68. The wind will blow WSW at 5 to 10 mph.The wind should change to NNW in the morning.

Sunrise is at 6:11 a.m. and sunset is at 7:53 p.m.

As of Wednesday morning, Natchez’s river gauge is at 44.3 feet above gauge zero and should rise to 44.7 feet. The River is forecast to continue to rise.

Feeding time: Morning Minor 3:19 a.m., Morning Major 8:53 a.m., Afternoon Minor 3:34 p.m., Afternoon Major 9:16 p.m.