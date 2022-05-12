Suspicious car fire spreads to house

NATCHEZ — Natchez firefighters responded to a suspicious fire at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at 4 Temah Street, near East Franklin and 4th streets in Natchez.

“It was a car fire that started a structure fire,” Natchez Fire Chief Robert Arrington said. “We were able to get there in time to save most of the house, but the car was pretty much gone.”

No one was inside the house at the time, he said.

The owner of the house, Will Singleton, said the house was a partial loss with smoke and water damage caused when the tenant’s car went up in flames. Singleton said he suspects the fire may have been intentional.

“All I can say is we have reason to investigate it,” Arrington said. “The State Fire Marshal is in town for another reason, and he will be helping us with this investigation. We don’t know how long that might take.”