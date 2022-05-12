Weather Forecast: May 13, 2022

The thunder may roll as we rock ‘n’ roll into the weekend for the Mudbug Festival this Friday.

There is a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms which will mainly be a threat after 1 p.m. It should be mostly sunny with a high near 90 and a East wind around 5 mph. Friday’s low is 67 with an east wind around five miles per hour, chances of rain will drop down to 20 percent at night.

Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m. and sunset is at 7:54 p.m.

Natchez’s river gauge shows the river is at 44.6 feet above gauge zero. It is forecast to rise to 45.2 feet and will continue to rise heading into the weekend.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor is at 3:19 a.m., Morning Major is at 8:53 a.m., Afternoon Minor is at 3:34 p.m. and Afternoon Major is at 9:16 p.m.