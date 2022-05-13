Firearm recovered from April church burglary

VIDALIA — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators have retrieved a weapon they found had been stolen during the burglary of The River Assembly Church in Vidalia in April.

The church burglary was among many in a string of burglaries that the sheriff’s office investigated parish wide during the first week of April, according to a news release.

During the burglaries, the perpetrators gained access to vehicles at different times of the night. “Anything of value was taken,” the release from the sheriff’s office states, “including cash, weapons and electronic devices.”

As the investigation progressed, two suspects, including 30-year-old Jeremy Davis and 22-year-old Curtavius Knight, were identified and placed under arrest last week.

Knight and Davis are both from Vidalia.

Multiple firearms were recovered. Many of the firearms were identified by the burglary vicitms. Further investigation revealed one of the firearms to be stolen from inside The River Assembly Church, where the church pastor lives, authorities said.

Davis and Knight each face the same charges of possession of stolen firearms, convicted felon in possession of firearms and aggravated burglary.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact CPSO at 318-336-5231 or submit an anonymous tip online using the CPSO mobile app.