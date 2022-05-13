Is mayor violating city code with his businesses?

An open letter to the Natchez Board of Aldermen:

Did you know our mayor is running three bed and breakfasts, which include 10 suites altogether when the city code says he shall not engage in any business that takes away from his duties?

Then, he hires an assistant at $45,000 a year on the taxpayers’ dime and then he gives the same guy $2.2K for a course on grant writing that he was hired for in the first place?

He hired a tennis pro at $95,000 for two years. This guy lives and works full-time in Baton Rouge. He hired a city planner at $50,000 per year to come to Natchez once a month from Tennessee and doesn’t offer him a place to stay but Mimi Miller said she could find him a place when he comes to town.

He hired a dogcatcher nine months ago who hasn’t picked up a dog yet.

He hired a parks and recreations person who immediately needed an assistant.

Meanwhile, all of North Natchez parks and tennis courts are in disrepair and now they want to abandon the schools there without any thought of re-utilizing them while the Adams County Jail is in bad shape.

I suggest that the Mayor pay his assistant himself to run the B&Bs so he can devote full time to his office.

His biography on his InnSider website promoting his B&Bs says that he presently engages in all sorts of other business as well.

We need some accountability for the citizens of Natchez.

Thanks for your attention to this matter.

Alma Carpenter is a resident of Natchez