Lightning cancels Friday Mudbug Music Festival in Natchez

Published 10:02 pm Friday, May 13, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Kids enjoy carnival rides on Friday afternoon at the Mudbug Carnival oustide the Mudbug Music Festival ground on the bluff of Natchez. (Sabrina Robertson | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — Mudbug Music Festival-goers were able to enjoy a couple of hours of carnival fun and music from Red and the Revelers before lighting put a damper on the festivities.

“It got to the point that every thirty minutes we’d get a call from the National Weather Service,” said SG Ashcraft, Marketing Guru for Ardenland. “Whenever there’s a strike of lighting, we have to hold off for 30 minutes before they can play again. Due to noise ordinances, we had to cancel if the show got pushed past 9:30 p.m. so it is canceled for today.”

Ardenland has not announced yet if refunds will be issued. They are still “working out the details,” and an official announcement will be made soon, she said.

Email newsletter signup

In the meantime, Red and the Revelers is continuing the party at Smoots.

Saturday’s lineup includes Cody Jinks, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Lucinda Williams, The Wild Feathers and YZ Ealey. Gates open at 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service’s forecast for Natchez Saturday includes mostly sunny skies with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. That drops down to a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the evening before 1 a.m.

More BREAKING NEWS

Ferriday man arrested with over 400 illicit images involving juveniles

UPDATE: Suspect fires at officers, remains at large during massive manhunt in Woodville

Final day of Jackson Mudbug fest canceled after fatal shooting

UPDATE: Man allegedly pulls gun on brother and is shot during tussle

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you feel about the NASD school board's decision to close eventually Frazier and Robert Lewis Magnet Schools?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections