Crime Reports: May 15, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Friday

Two false alarms on New Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on Marblestone Road.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Attempted breaking and entering on Caddo Street.

Prowler on Oak Court.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Property damage on Liberty Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Gayosa Avenue.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Westwood Road.

Accident on Franklin Street.

False alarm on Gayosa Avenue.

Fight in progress on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Duncan Avenue.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Accident on Elm Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South Pearl Street.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Beaumont Street.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Hit and run on West Oak Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Civil matter on Northside Street.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Fire on Temah Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Chase Devin Johnson, 37, 2 Center Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of crystal methamphetamine. Held on $500.00 bond.

Michael Liquint Johnson, 1395 U.S. Highway 61 North, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Elijah Blake Moore, 20, 18 A Gregory Circle, Natchez, on charges of domestic violence/simple assault and failure to comply. Held on $500.00 bond.

Ronald Scott Smith, 60, 1004 New Hope Road, Natchez, on charges of burglary and burglary – all but dwelling. Held on $50,000 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Avery Christian Hill, 21, Whitney Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

James Harry Isbell, 37, Moss Grove Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule I, controlled substance violations, and possess of drug paraphernalia. Held on $500.00 bond.

Rebecca Sue Michel, 33, Carolina Drive, Addis, La., on charge of aggravated battery. Held without bond.

Analicia Grace Sanders, 36, Covington Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of Schedule II, possession of Schedule III, possession of Schedule IV, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Held on $1,500 bond.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Thursday

Stolen vehicle on Devereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Gregory Circle.

Burglary on Montgomery Road.

Malicious mischief on Tasha Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive/Sonic.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on Wisteria Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Threats on Cardinal Drive.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Breaking and entering on Grove Acres Road.

Harassment on State Street.

Traffic stop in Fenwick.

Intelligence report on Magnolia Street.

Two thefts on Moss Road.

Domestic disturbance on Warbler Court.

Civil matter on Center Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on Redd Loop Road/Morgantown Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Bryan Washington, 21, 607 8th Street, Ferriday, on charges of being a convicted felon with a firearm, illegal tint and P&P hold.

Albert McClure, 61, 160 Burl Roberts Road, Vidalia, on charges of violation of a protection order, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule II on four counts and obstruction of a public passage.

Arrests — Thursday

Curtavius Dontrell Knight, 22, 112 4th Street Ferriday, on charges of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

Kienna Joel Murphy, 25, 33490 Sylve Road, Slidell, on charges of possession of schedule II, possession of contraband in a penal institute.

Clifford Eugene Payne III, 22, 203 S. Hickory, Vidalia, on charges of illegal carrying of weapons, domestic abuse, aggravated assault and child endangerment.

Christopher. R. Dodson, 35, 2947 Louisiana 568, Ferriday, on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of schedule II, pornography involving juvenilles on 447 counts.

Calvin C. Atkinson Jr, 47, 116 Sportsman Lane, Ferriday, on charges of theft of less than $1,000.

Jeremy Davis, 30, 802 Texas Street, Vidalia, on charges of aggravated burglary.

Arrests — Wednesday

Brittany Wall, 31, 5223 US84, Ferriday, on a bench warrant for failure to appear for resisting an officer, simple battery and also owes back fees of $581.50, Resisting officer on four counts and threatening a public official.

Tanner Jenkins, 21, 130 North Grove Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to five days default for possession of marijuana.

Ramon L. Martin, 27, 224 Chauvin Street, Ferriday, court sentenced to credit for time served four days and a fine of $310 for disturbing the peace.

Markell K. Cooke, 28, 101 Ferriday Place, Ferriday, court sentenced to six months suspended, credit for time served four days and a fine of $510 for misdemeanor domestic abuse and battery.

Christopher W. Balker, 46, 211 Tulip Street, Jonesville, court sentenced to six months suspended and a fine of $357.50 for DWI first offense.

Martha Foster, 58, 600 North Oak Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to 20 days default and a fine of $1,105 for failure to stop at a stop sign, improper lights and drug paraphernalia.

Robert Tolbert, 48, 634 Brady Road, Hattiesburg, court sentenced to 15 days default and fine of $410 for misdemeanor aggravated assault.

Brandon L. Trahere, 129 Morris Road, Vidalia, court sentenced to 10 days default with credit for time served of 17 days and a fine of $610 for misdemeanor illegal possession of stolen things.

Anthony D. Mills, 38, 341 Greenfield Road, Natchez, on charges of felon in possession of a firearm, driving left of center possession of modified firearm.

Kenneth C. Boone, 37, 3260 Old Harrisonburg Road, Jena, on a warrant for another agency.

Steven A. Martin, 19, 105 South Magnolia Street, Vidalia, court sentenced to six months suspended and six months probation with credit for time served 42 days and a fine of $510 for contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Shon C. Demoney, 35, 427 Louisiana 453, Marksville, court sentenced to credit for time served 24 days for theft.

Dalton Hill, 64, 702 N Union Street, Natchez, court sentenced to one year department of corrections suspended one year probation and a fine of $1,992.50 for possession of schedule II.

James E. Johnson Jr., 22, 109 Cresent Drive, Ferriday, on charges of possession of schedule I.

Deontae E. Buckles, 26, 169 Hardtime Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of schedule I with intent, possession of firearm with controlled substance and illegal carrying of weapons.

Reports — Thursday

Unwanted person on Pear Street

Suspicious person on Louisiana 908

Miscellaneous call on Belle Grove Circle

Arrest on Warrant on Boggy Bayou Road

Reports — Wednesday

Medical call on Moose Lodge Road

Fire on Smart Lane

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive

Medical call on Traxler Road

Arrest on Warrant on Carter Street

Disturbance on Ferriday Drive

Miscellaneous call on BJ Road

Medical call on MLK

Possession of firearm by a felon on Carter Street

Medical call on Doty Garden Circle

Medical call on Abraham Road

Miscellaneous call on Orange Street

Medical call on Apple Street

Auto Accident on Louisiana 565

Medical call on US84

Drug law violation on Kyle Road

Unwanted person on Tanglewood Drive

Medical call on Viking Street

Medical call on MLK Boulevard

Attempted break in on Louisiana 15

Medical call on Pearl Street

Unwanted person on Ralph’s Road

Drug law violation on Carter Street