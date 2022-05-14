‘Masks optional’ at NASD starting Monday

NATCHEZ — Natchez-Adams School District will lift its current mask requirements beginning Monday, May 16, according to a news release.

“While masking will now be optional, the district welcomes and encourages staff and students to continue mask-wearing through the end of the year if that is their preference. Masks will become optional indoors and outdoors at NASD buildings and on school buses,” the release states.

“We are pleased that COVID-19 cases continue to fall in NASD schools and Adams County. However, there may be times when we will need to bring back effective mitigations if there is an increase in community, classroom or school-wide transmission. NASD will continue to monitor COVID-19 rates in our schools, community and surrounding areas. Updates can be found on our website, Facebook page, and our robocall system. The health and safety of our students, staff, and communities remain a top priority for NASD.”

Email newsletter signup

While masks will be optional, the school district states additional layers of mitigation remain in place, including the promotion of vaccines and boosters, deep cleaning of all facilities and busses, physical distancing to the extent possible, and at-home isolation of students, staff and visitors when they have symptoms of COVID.

COVID-19 testing opportunities are also provided by the school district. Masks are still encouraged for students and staff who want to continue masking.

The school district still “strongly recommends” frequent handwashing and staying home when you are sick, the release states.

“We understand that there are different beliefs, opinions, reasons, and comfort levels around masking, yet it is important to be patient and respect the personal choices of others,” the release states. “Some families may have vulnerable household members or younger siblings who are not yet eligible for vaccination. We will continue to foster a climate of empathy and equity. Our students and school community have been through a challenging – and in some ways traumatic – two years, yet our outlook is hopeful. We are grateful that brighter and healthier days are ahead of us.”

Questions may be sent to nasdcares@natchezschools.org.