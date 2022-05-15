GALLERY: Hundreds attend Mudbug Music Festival on Natchez Bluff

NATCHEZ — People were packed in shoulder to shoulder to get as close to the stage as possible to see Cody Jinks play live on the Natchez Bluff Saturday night.

Lighting and a little rain may have canceled Bret Michaels from playing the night before, but that didn’t stop music lovers from having a good time Saturday and chowing down on some of C&M’s “Mudbugs,” a southern name for boiled crawfish.

Saturday’s music line-up before Jinks included Lukas Nelson & POTR, Lucinda Williams, The Wild Feathers and YZ Ealey.

Families also enjoyed a day of fun at the Mudbug Carnival adjacent to the festival, which included both kiddie rides, thrill rides and carnival games for all ages.

Above are some scenes from Natchez’s second-annual Mudbug Music Festival and first Mudbug Carnival on the Natchez Bluff.