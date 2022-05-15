Lonnie Rodgers Sr.

Lonnie “Sonny” Rodgers, Sr., passed away on May 12, 2022, at his home in Vidalia, La.

Sonny was born December 3, 1940, in Natchez, Miss. to William Thomas “WT” and Helen Anders Rodgers. He proudly served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was awarded a sharpshooter marksmanship badge with the M1 rifle. Sonny spent more than forty years working in the oilfield. He was a dedicated family man, always attending the activities and events of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Sonny was a gifted storyteller, never letting the truth get in the way of entertainment.

He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his children, Mikal Rodgers (Sandy), Rachelle Pahnka (Joey), Casey Rodgers (Laura), and Mary Ann Tyler (Reece); nine grandchildren, Braxton Gray (Lindsey), Thomas Rodgers, Brittany Maples (Ryan), Jacob Pahnka, Jason Rodgers, Corbett Mize, Isabella Mize, Ashton Mize, and Louie Rodgers; six great-grandchildren, Bennett, Mary Anders, and Woods “WT” Gray; and Layton, Grant, and Chase Maples.

Pallbearers will be George Bunch, Michael Flowers, David Gordon, David Havard, Luke Janette, Bobby Maples, Ryan Maples, and Mark Steckler.

Honorary pallbearers will be The Honorable Judge David Bramlett, Coach Roy Garcia, and Mike Logan. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at The Jersey Settlers’ Kingston Cemetery in Natchez.

To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.youngsfh.com.