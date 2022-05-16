Homicide suspect apprehended in Ferriday

Published 5:59 pm Monday, May 16, 2022

By Staff Reports

FERRIDAY, La. — On Monday, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office apprehended a man in Ferriday, Louisiana who was reportedly wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Monroe, Louisiana.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office states it received information from Monroe Police Department about a man involved in a shooting incident in Monroe who was possibly in Ferriday.

Henderson

According to information received, the shooting left one person deceased. As a result, Monroe police had a warrant for the arrest of Damion D. Henderson, 22.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office along with Ferriday Police Department executed a search warrant in Ferriday at approximately 2:30 p.m., at which time Henderson was taken into custody, the release states.

He is being held at the Concordia Parish Jail with a fugitive attachment for 2nd-degree murder pending extradition.

