July 14, 1956 – May 15, 2022

VICKSBURG – Linda June Windham passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was 65 years old.

Linda was born in Natchez, MS on July 14, 1956, the daughter of Herbert “Hobo” Emfinger and Rona Averill Emfinger. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, affectionately known as “Mimi” and friend.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Wayne Windham; son, Eric Windham (Lacy); daughter, Sarah Windham; brother, Charles Emfinger; sister, Diane Emfinger; grandchildren, Parker Windham, Lee Windham, Lark Windham, and Lake Windham.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Glenwood Funeral Home officiated by Rev. Greg Clemts. There will be a visitation on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, from 5 until 7:00 p.m. at Glenwood Funeral and also from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service on Wednesday. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. in Natchez City Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brad Fondren, Greg Fondren, Parker Windham, Michael Foster, Andrew Gobert, and Pete Guido. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnnie Bruce Partridge, Lee Windham, and Lake Windham.

Memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, American Cancer Society, or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.