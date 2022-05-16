Weather Forecast: May 17, 2022

You will have a terrific Taco Tuesday if you can handle the heat. It will be a sunny day with no threat of rain.

The high for Tuesday is 92 and the heat index could reach 97 so stay hydrated. There will be a calm ESE wind blowing around 5 mph in the morning. The low Tuesday night is 69.

According to the NWS Jackson office, Natchez’s river gauge is at 46.4 feet above gauge zero and the mighty Mississippi River is continuing to rise. The river should crest on Friday at 47 feet. Natchez’s flood stage is at 48 feet above gauge zero.

Sunrise is at 6:08 a.m. and Sunset at 7:57 p.m.

Feeding Times: Morning Minor is at 5:39 a.m., Morning Major is at 11:51 p.m. Afternoon Minor is at 8:10 p.m. and Afternoon Major is at 12:21p.m.