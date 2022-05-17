GALLERY: Monterey High School celebrates 33 graduates

Published 3:07 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

MONTEREY, La. — Thirty-three Monterey High School seniors graduated on Saturday. The commencement was held in the school’s old gymnasium at 10 a.m.

With a new gymnasium under construction and expected to be finished over the summer, the 2022 graduating class may be the last to walk the stage of the school’s original gym.

The class Valedictorian is Raelin Mount and Salutatorian is Katelyn Berry.

Above are scenes from the Class of 2022 commencement on Saturday.

