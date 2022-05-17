GALLERY: Monterey High School celebrates 33 graduates

MONTEREY, La. — Thirty-three Monterey High School seniors graduated on Saturday. The commencement was held in the school’s old gymnasium at 10 a.m.

With a new gymnasium under construction and expected to be finished over the summer, the 2022 graduating class may be the last to walk the stage of the school’s original gym.

The class Valedictorian is Raelin Mount and Salutatorian is Katelyn Berry.

Email newsletter signup

Above are scenes from the Class of 2022 commencement on Saturday.