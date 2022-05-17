MISSING PERSON: 84-year-old man reported missing from Jonesville Louisiana

Published 5:48 am Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Staff Reports

Boyd R. McCoy, an 84-year-old male has been reported missing from the Jonesville Louisiana area.

McCoy was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday driving a red 2013 F-150 four-door, long-wheelbase pick-up with a black bed cover. Louisiana license plate Z417321.

Mr. McCoy has medical conditions that may require medical attention.  He left his home without taking his phone or his medications.

His family believes he may be headed toward Jasper, Texas or Allardt, Tennessee.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Mr. McCoy may call Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-336-5231 or dial 911.

