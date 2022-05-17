UPDATE: Missing Jonesville, Louisiana man has been found

JONESVILLE, La. — An 84-year-old man who had been reported missing from the Jonesville, Louisiana area on Monday afternoon, has since been found and is safe with family in Tennessee, law officials shared on Social media Tuesday morning.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Boyd R. McCoy, 84, late Monday evening, stating he was last seen at 1 p.m. that day driving a red 2013 F-150 four-door pickup truck. They asked anyone who sees him to call the sheriff’s office or 9-1-1.

“Mr. McCoy has been found safe with family in Tennessee,” a social media post said approximately 8 hours later on Tuesday. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to share the post.”

Email newsletter signup

Concordia Parish officials encourage citizens to download and turn on notifications from the Concordia Parish SO phone app, which the department used to send out the alert for the missing man.

To make sure you are receiving notifications through the app, first, download the “Concordia Parish SO” application, then select settings from the app’s home screen, click “notification settings” and make sure “content updates” are turned on.

“CPSO only sends push notifications for emergency situations and severe weather alerts,” officials said.