UPDATE: Missing Jonesville, Louisiana man has been found

Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, May 17, 2022

By Staff Reports

Boyd R. McCoy, an 84-year-old male who had been reported missing from the Jonesville Louisiana area has been found and is safe.

JONESVILLE, La. — An 84-year-old man who had been reported missing from the Jonesville, Louisiana area on Monday afternoon, has since been found and is safe with family in Tennessee, law officials shared on Social media Tuesday morning.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert for Boyd R. McCoy, 84, late Monday evening, stating he was last seen at 1 p.m. that day driving a red 2013 F-150 four-door pickup truck. They asked anyone who sees him to call the sheriff’s office or 9-1-1.

“Mr. McCoy has been found safe with family in Tennessee,” a social media post said approximately 8 hours later on Tuesday. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to share the post.”

Email newsletter signup

Concordia Parish officials encourage citizens to download and turn on notifications from the Concordia Parish SO phone app, which the department used to send out the alert for the missing man.

To make sure you are receiving notifications through the app, first, download the “Concordia Parish SO” application, then select settings from the app’s home screen, click “notification settings” and make sure “content updates” are turned on.

“CPSO only sends push notifications for emergency situations and severe weather alerts,” officials said.

More News

GALLERY: Monterey High School celebrates 33 graduates

Supervisors: No guns allowed in Adams County parks

MISSING PERSON: 84-year-old man reported missing from Jonesville Louisiana

Man pleads guilty to misusing pandemic relief business loan

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Polls

    How do you feel about the NASD school board's decision to close eventually Frazier and Robert Lewis Magnet Schools?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections