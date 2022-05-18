Court Case Conclusions: May 18, 2022

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 6-12:

Judith L. Roberts charged with burglary – breaking and entering dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Tuante Dobbins-Thomas charged with aggravated domestic violence. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Leslie Kay Scott charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Leslie Kay Scott charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lorenzo Green charged with introduction of contraband into jail. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lorenzo Green charged with possession of controlled substance (felony). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Melvin Freeman charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of May 6-12:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, May 11:

Jamarkus Deshun Colenburg, 23, pleaded guilty to controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $648.75.

Kamryn Bernard, 21, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – failure to comply with requests of officer. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Kenon Calvin, Age N/A, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 30 days with 20 days suspended. Ten days credit for time served. Banned from Cash Saver. No fine assessed.

Shaquila Shavone Jones, 27, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Tatanya Ali Smith, 22, charged with disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Case dismissed.

Mekayla Nishawn Tenner, 26, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct; failure to comply. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Takarri Thomora Wallace, 45, pleaded guilty to trespass- entering without permission. Sentenced to 30 days with 29 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Banned from Magnolia Bluffs Casino. Fine set at $748.75.

Ravonte Fletcher, 29, pleaded guilty to two counts of simple assault. Sentenced to 90 days with 33 days credit for time served on each count. No fine assessed on each count.

Ravonte Antione Fletcher, 29, pleaded guilty to simple assault/domestic violence. Sentenced to 90 days with 33 days credit for time served. No fine assessed.

Jerrica Adeza Jackson, 31, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

Margaret Ann Jackson, 50, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $648.75.

Michelle Edward Mosby, 36, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case remanded to files.

Michelle Edward Mosby, 36, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances. Caes remanded to files.

Jordan Sharrod Bates, 31, charged with motor vehicle: possession of marijuana. Case remanded to files.

Quinell Davis, 45, pleaded guilty to DUI. Sentenced to 11 days with 10 days suspended. One day credit for time served. Fine set at $1,370.50.

Tuesday, May 10:

Barron Treall Banks, 27, charged with counterfeit instrument: forgery/uttering. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brenton Allen Beach, 36, charged with controlled substance: possession .1 gr < 2 gr. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Lawarren Zykez Browders, 19, pleaded guilty to burglary; dwelling house, whether armed or not, whether occupied or not reduced to misdemeanor trespassing. Sentenced to 10 days with zero days suspended. Ten days credit for time served. Banned from premises of Greystone Place. Fine set at $748.75.

Anthony King, 40, pleaded guilty to bad checks – penalties/restitution reduced to misdemeanor false pretenses. No jail time assessed. Fine set at $748.75. Restitution set at $182.87.

Ronald Scott Smith, 57, charged with two counts of burglary: all but dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Donald Wayne White, 71, charged with animals: malicious deprive/adequate shelter/food/water, or carry or confine cruel manner. Case bound to a grand jury.

Tavian Williams, 22, charged with burglary: all but dwelling. Waived preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.