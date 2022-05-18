To be reunited again: St. Francisville Marine reunited with service dog in 2015, leaves family, friends, dog behind

FRANCISVILLE, La — Corporal Jared Heine, the son of Mary Strahan Heine of St. Francisville, grandson of Walter and Patsy Brown of Natchez, died May 8 after suffering a head injury during a seizure at home. Jared leaves behind a fiance Evan Anna Egana and their daughter Savannah Heine.

He was a bomb dog handler in the US Marine Corps and met his service dog Spike when stationed in South Carolina. The two trained in 2011 before being deployed to Kajaki Afghanistan.

In the Middle East, they served a tour of eight months and encountered 10 bombs. They survived three explosions. The final one knocked Jared out of patrol and he earned a purple heart for his injuries.

Upon returning to the US, his service dog Spike was sent to the capitol police in Richmond Virginia and the two were separated until 2015. Heine’s mom Mary was able to track down Spike through Facebook and the two were reunited. Walter Brown said the two were inseparable.

“We all wondered what Jared would do when Spike passed away,” he said.

He added at one point in time, it seemed Spike was the most popular dog in the U.S. Jared Heine took him to Cathedral School in Natchez to meet with elementary students and they all seemed to know Spike, Brown said. Spike and Heine walked a game ball out to midfield for a military appreciation game for Cathedral while Ron Rushing coached there.

Brown said when they entered buildings, Spike would sniff around the walls of the buildings like he had been trained to do. Spike had such a tight bond with him.

Brown said he believes Spike sensed something was wrong last weekend before the funeral. Spike searched and sniffed around, presumably looking for his companion at a meal held in Centreville for Heine’s close friends.

About 20 of those close friends showed up to the funeral from all over the nation. Of the marines, there were several who had suffered traumatic injuries.

His grandson had touched people’s lives and it stuck out to Brown to see those friends together.

“They had experienced trauma and came to pay their respects. It was touching. There were so many people there,” he said. “One of his leaders said He had an effect on people that was unreal. Anytime they had a job to do he was the first one to volunteer. The reason people were attached to him was because people looked up to him.”

Spike will live with Heine’s mother, Mary Strahan Heine, and a man who owns puppies from Spike’s bloodline is giving the family a puppy. Brown said Jared paid a deposit for the puppy before he died.

Those who wish to make a donation to the Semper Fi Fund to help other combat wounded, ill and injured marines can do so at semperfifund.org.