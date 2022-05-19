NEW ORLEANS – Luther Leslie Churchill “Junior” transitioned to his heavenly home on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Mr. Churchill was born in New Orleans, LA to the union of Luther Glenn Churchill and Velma Tyler Churchill. He was a 1972 graduate of Liddell High in Fayette, MS.

He is survived by Shawnika R. Joseph and a host of cousins.

Preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Churchill and Mr. and Mrs. Rev. W.N. Tyler, Sr. Also preceded in death by surrogate great-niece, special friend and company keeper, Madysnn A. Joseph.

Officers and members of Bethlehem Baptist Church, Canonsburg, MS; also employees of Mississippi State Hospital, St. Francisville Country Manor, Crescent City Adult Day Health, LLC and Liddell H.S. Alumni are invited to attend the Memorial Celebration of Life on Saturday, May 21, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. at Littlejohn Funeral Home, 2163 Aubry St., Dr. Jermaine G. Landrum officiating.