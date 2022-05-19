Lyn Fortenbery Jenkins named new Chamber president, CEO

NATCHEZ — Lyn Fortenbery Jenkins has been selected as the next president and chief executive officer of the Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce.

Jenkins succeeds former president and CEO Debbie Hudson Germany, who recently retired after 15 years in that position.

“It was sad to see Debbie go, but we believe Lyn will be a great driver of the chamber and will continue on the legacy,” said Scott McLemore, executive vice president of Concordia Bank and incoming chairman of the Chamber.

Jenkins will begin her work with the Chamber on about June 20, he said.

“We are excited about it. I think she has the right kind of experience and business knowledge to drive us forward. Everybody wants to build on things that have been accomplished. Debbie did that during her time with the Chamber and Lyn is the person to take us forward from here,” he said.

A committee of five people, which included McLemore, chose between eight applicants for the position.

“The Chamber board made the ultimate decision,” he said.

“My passion for Natchez along with being a member of the business and tourism community is the driving force in wanting to help Natchez become the destination we deserve to be,” Jenkins said in a press release issued by the Chamber this morning. “All businesses are essential in making our community a community of beauty, culture, diversity and history as one of the top destinations in the Southeast U.S. The positions I have enjoyed at Dunleith, past chair of the Chamber board and chairing the tourism council have provided me with the experience and knowledge of the importance of the Chamber and its key role for Natchez.”

Jenkins was selected by the Chamber as its woman of the year in June 2021.