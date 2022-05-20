Crime Reports: May 20, 2022
Published 2:30 pm Friday, May 20, 2022
Natchez Police Department
No arrests available.
Reports — Wednesday
Malicious mischief on Covington Road.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Reports — Tuesday
Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.
Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Unwanted subject on North Shields Lane.
Accident on Rankin Street.
Abandoned vehicle on Ashwood Drive.
Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Canal Street.
Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.
Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.
Traffic stop on Main Street.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Three traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.
Accident on Northgate Road.
Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.
Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.
Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.
Threats on East Franklin Street.
Traffic stop on Liberty Road.
Forgery/embezzlement on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.
Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.
Hit and run on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.
Simple assault on John R. Junkin Drive.
Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.
Accident on Minor Street.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.
Reports — Monday
Breaking and entering on John R. Junkin Drive.
False alarm on Inez Street.
Property damage on Creek Bend Road.
Simple assault on Devereux Drive.
Harassment on Devereux Drive.
Shots fired on Elm Street.
Domestic disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.
Disturbance on Opal Drive.
Accident on East Franklin Street.
Accident on Devereux Drive.
Accident on South Broadway Street.
False alarm on South Commerce Street.
Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.
Accident on East Woodlawn Avenue.
Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.
Adams County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Jamerial Davis, 25, 411 Brooklyn Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.
Arrests — Monday
Christopher Bryan Britt, 36, 400 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Held on $500.00 bond.
Lucille Ann Britt, 29, 133 Cloverdale Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.
Andrea Sturdivant Johnston, 56, 37 Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court (Justice Court). Held without bond.
Reports — Wednesday
Fire on U.S. 61 South.
Reports — Tuesday
Theft on Magnolia Avenue.
Breaking and entering on Redd Loop Road.
Simple assault on North Swan Court.
Shots fired on Foster Mound Road.
Malicious mischief on Otis Redding Drive.
Trespassing on Starnes Drive.
Traffic stop on Ivy Lane.
Reports — Monday
Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.
Dog problem on Lee Parker Road.
Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.
Two disturbances on Brooklyn Drive.
Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North Car Wash.
Traffic stop at U.S. 61 South/Roux 61.
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office
Arrests — Tuesday
Amanda Janean Watson, 44, 167 Earl Roberts Road, Vidalia, on a P&P Sanction for seven days.
James L. Nelson, 28, 909 Church Lane, Waterproof, on a bench warrant for failure to pay, possession of marijuana.
Johnathan L. Mace, 31, 125 Archer Avenue, Jackson, on charges of computer aided solicitation of a minor. Indecent behavior with a juvenile, criminal damage felony, aggravated assault of a police officer.
Carl Snyder, 67, 147 Thomas Drive, Ferriday, on charges of disturbing the peace, domestic abuse and simple battery.
Reports — Tuesday
Auto Accident on Louisiana 425
Suspicious person on Carter Street
Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard
Disturbance on Miller Street
Attempted break in on Smith Street
Theft on Carter Street
Medical call on Orleans Street
Fire on Haphazard Road
Threats on Townsend Lane
Medical call on East Cottondale Court
Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 3196
Medical call on MLK Boulevard
Criminal trespass on Huntington Drive
Disturbance on US84
Criminal damage to property on Carter Street
Auto Accident on US84
Medical call on Robert Gray Street
Miscellaneous call on US84
Medical call on McMillin Road
Computer aided solicitation of a minor on Levee Road
Officer needs assistance on Front Street
Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle
Domestic violence on Ron Road
Medical call on Mosby Court
Welfare court on Thomas Drive
Reports — Monday
Computer aided solicitation of a minor on Carter Street
Medical call on Willie Luss Road
Hit and run on Carter Street
Nuisance animals on Wall Street
Welfare check on Pear Street
Medical call on Ferriday Drive
Disturbance on US84
Disturbance on Louisiana 129
Cruelty to animals on Louisiana 565
Missing person on Bodark Road
Harassing call on Ron Road
Suspicious person on Eagle Road
Medical call on Wildsville Road