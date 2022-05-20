Crime Reports: May 20, 2022

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Wednesday

Malicious mischief on Covington Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Unwanted subject on North Shields Lane.

Accident on Rankin Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Ashwood Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Two traffic stops on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Fatherland Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Three traffic stops on Highland Boulevard.

Accident on Northgate Road.

Traffic stop on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Threats on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Liberty Road.

Forgery/embezzlement on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Wood Avenue.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Hit and run on Col. John Pitchford Parkway.

Simple assault on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Accident on Minor Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Monday

Breaking and entering on John R. Junkin Drive.

False alarm on Inez Street.

Property damage on Creek Bend Road.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on Elm Street.

Domestic disturbance on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Opal Drive.

Accident on East Franklin Street.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Accident on South Broadway Street.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Accident on East Woodlawn Avenue.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jamerial Davis, 25, 411 Brooklyn Drive, Natchez, on charge of simple domestic violence. Released on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Monday

Christopher Bryan Britt, 36, 400 Morgantown Road, Natchez, on charge of disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Held on $500.00 bond.

Lucille Ann Britt, 29, 133 Cloverdale Road, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia. Released on $500.00 bond.

Andrea Sturdivant Johnston, 56, 37 Newman Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court (Justice Court). Held without bond.

Reports — Wednesday

Fire on U.S. 61 South.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Magnolia Avenue.

Breaking and entering on Redd Loop Road.

Simple assault on North Swan Court.

Shots fired on Foster Mound Road.

Malicious mischief on Otis Redding Drive.

Trespassing on Starnes Drive.

Traffic stop on Ivy Lane.

Reports — Monday

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Lee Parker Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Two disturbances on Brooklyn Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North Car Wash.

Traffic stop at U.S. 61 South/Roux 61.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Amanda Janean Watson, 44, 167 Earl Roberts Road, Vidalia, on a P&P Sanction for seven days.

James L. Nelson, 28, 909 Church Lane, Waterproof, on a bench warrant for failure to pay, possession of marijuana.

Johnathan L. Mace, 31, 125 Archer Avenue, Jackson, on charges of computer aided solicitation of a minor. Indecent behavior with a juvenile, criminal damage felony, aggravated assault of a police officer.

Carl Snyder, 67, 147 Thomas Drive, Ferriday, on charges of disturbing the peace, domestic abuse and simple battery.

Reports — Tuesday

Auto Accident on Louisiana 425

Suspicious person on Carter Street

Medical call on Ferriday Place Boulevard

Disturbance on Miller Street

Attempted break in on Smith Street

Theft on Carter Street

Medical call on Orleans Street

Fire on Haphazard Road

Threats on Townsend Lane

Medical call on East Cottondale Court

Miscellaneous call on Louisiana 3196

Medical call on MLK Boulevard

Criminal trespass on Huntington Drive

Disturbance on US84

Criminal damage to property on Carter Street

Auto Accident on US84

Medical call on Robert Gray Street

Miscellaneous call on US84

Medical call on McMillin Road

Computer aided solicitation of a minor on Levee Road

Officer needs assistance on Front Street

Medical call on Doty Gardens Circle

Domestic violence on Ron Road

Medical call on Mosby Court

Welfare court on Thomas Drive

Reports — Monday

Computer aided solicitation of a minor on Carter Street

Medical call on Willie Luss Road

Hit and run on Carter Street

Nuisance animals on Wall Street

Welfare check on Pear Street

Medical call on Ferriday Drive

Disturbance on US84

Disturbance on Louisiana 129

Cruelty to animals on Louisiana 565

Missing person on Bodark Road

Harassing call on Ron Road

Suspicious person on Eagle Road

Medical call on Wildsville Road