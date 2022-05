Meet the 2022 The Natchez Democrat All-Metro Baseball team

ACCS — DK McGruder (Sr.; Centerfielder/Shortstop/Pitcher; .412 BA, 9 2Bs, 21 stolen bases; .969 Fielding percentage; 3 saves on the mound; MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team)

Connor Aplin (Jr.; Pitcher/Shortstop; .348 BA, 8 2Bs; .952 Fielding percentage; MAIS District 3-5A All-District Second Team)

Tristan Burns (Eighth-grader; Catcher; .301 BA, 6 2Bs, 11 stolen bases).

Email newsletter signup

Cathedral — Noah Russ (Jr.; Pitcher/Centerfielder/Shortstop; 2.22 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 79 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched; Led team in pitching wins (5); No errors in centerfield all season; Led team in home runs (3); MAIS District 3-5A All-District First Team; Team MVP)

Tanner Wimberly (Jr.; Third Baseman; Led team in hits (34) and RBIs (34); MAIS District 3-5A All-District Second Team; Co-Most valuable offensive player)

Zeke Flattmann (Sr.; Catcher; Led team in doubles (9); MAIS District 3-5A All-District Second Team; Most Improved Player).

Natchez High — Kameron Carter (Jr.; Centerfielder; 320. BA, .485 Slugging %, 16 hits; MHSAA Region 5-5A All-Region First Team)

Roderick Simpson (Sr.; Catcher; .314 BA, .486 Slugging %, 12 hits; MHSAA Region 5-5A All-Region Second Team)

Traylon Minor (Jr.; Shortstop/Pitcher; .333 BA, .500 Slugging %, 16 stolen bases; MHSAA Region 5-5A All-Region First Team.

Vidalia — Luke Williamson (Jr.; First Baseman; .400 BA, .500 OBP, 28 hits, 1 HR, 19 RBIs; LHSAA District 2-2A First Team Designated Hitter)

Jake Spears (Jr.; Shortstop; .429 BA, .652 OBP, 18 hits, 25 walks, just 4 Ks; LHSAA District 2-2 All-District Second Team Infielder)

Braden Goldman (Sr.; Pitcher; 21 strikeouts and only 14 walks in 32 innings pitched, 4.50 ERA; LHSAA District 2-2A All-District Second Team Pitcher).

Delta Charter — Preston Higgins (Sr.; Pitcher/Shortstop; .480 BA, .600 OB%; 34 hits, 9 2Bs, 4 3Bs, 1 HR; Pitched 32 innings, only gave up 21 hits and 15 earned runs, 51 Ks, 3.20 ERA; LHSAA District 2-1A All-District First Team)

Ethan Keith (Fr.; Pitcher/First Baseman; .397 BA, .500 OB%; 27 hits, 19 1Bs, 8 2Bs, team-leading 31 RBIs; Pitched 40 innings, only gave up 25 earned runs, 52 Ks, 4.20 ERA; LHSAA District 2-1A All-District Second Team)

Payten Roberts (Sr.; Pitcher/Shortstop; .380 BA, .494 OB%; 27 hits, 6 2Bs, 26 RBIs; Pitched 28 innings, gave up 40 base hits and 25 earned runs, 30 Ks, 5.40 ERA; LHSAA District 2-1A All-District First Team).

Monterey — J.J. Farris (Sr.; Catcher; .391 BA; LHSAA District 6-B All-District Second Team)

Ethan Heard (Sr.; First Baseman; .375 BA; LHSAA District 6-B All-District Second Team)

Jake Crawford (Sr.; Outfielder; .400 BA; LHSAA District 6-B All-District Second Team)

Conner Boyd (Sr.; Outfielder; .481 BA; LHSAA District 6-B All-District Second Team)