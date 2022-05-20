ONE FINAL HURRAH: Delta Charter graduates 25 students

FERRIDAY, La. — Twenty-five Delta Charter School graduates tossed their caps as party poppers threw a shower of confetti into the air on Friday evening.

Of these students, twelve graduated with golden honor stoles draped around their shoulders.

Curtis Bullitts Jr. received a special honor from his peers, the DELTA award.

This award goes to a senior chosen by the class whom they feel exemplifies the qualities that form the acronym, D-E-L-T-A. These are determination, enthusiasm and leadership as well as one who is responsible and who listens with respect and attention.

Delta Charter School’s Class of 2022 Valedictorian Sophie Cooper led the class with an overall grade point average of 97.565 as well as 33 college credit hours from dual enrollment classes. She will be attending Northwestern State University, where she will pursue a degree in nursing.

Cooper described Friday’s commencement as a both happy and sad occasion. It’s sad because, like most of her classmates, she attended Delta Charter School from fourth grade onward and became like family to many of her teachers and peers, she said. At the same time, she is happy because she “will never have to wear that jumper ever again,” she said, remembering her school uniform with a laugh.

“I am proud that we can all share this important moment that marks not just the closing of one chapter of our lives, but the opening of another,” she said.

Delta Charter School’s Class of 2022 Salutatorian Grace Mason achieved an overall grade point average of 96.750 and also earned 33 college credit hours from dual enrollment classes. She plans to attend the University of Louisiana at Monroe and pursue a degree in radiologic technology.

Mason said too is proud of her classmates.

“I am beyond proud of this class,” Mason said. “I feel so lucky to have had the opportunity to watch you grow into the unique individuals that you are.”

Mason shared a lot of gratitude she felt for her family, her peers and especially her teachers, many she said were “like mothers to me.”

“If Delta Charter has one great thing, it’s that we have teachers who truly love us,” she said.

Mason also left her classmates with a parting thought.

“Class of 2022, if I’m being quite honest, I wish to beat these next sentences into your head just as Mrs. Crawford beat that air conditioner. Always put God first. As Proverbs 3:6 says, ‘In all thy ways acknowledge him and he shall direct thy path.’ I have no doubt in my mind that all of you are meant for greatness.”