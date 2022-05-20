March 25, 1945 – May 17, 2022

Patricia Cross Brann, of Baton Rouge, La., passed away May 17, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Patricia was born March 25, 1945, in Meridian, MS and grew up in Natchez, MS where she married Milton Page Brann, Jr. in 1965. They spent most of their married life there until later moving to Pelham, Ala., and then to Baton Rouge, La., to be close to their children.

Patricia was a member of the Natchez Garden Club as well as the Chandalar Garden Club in Pelham.

Patricia was a doting mother and grandmother. She filled her home with love, crafts, food and toys for her four grandchildren who called her their Nan. She was always the life of the party. When Patricia was around, you knew you were going to have a good time. She was the top of the jet ski pyramid, danced on bar tops and brought margaritas instead of casseroles. She was always up for a new adventure. She lived life with a twinkle in her eye and a song in her heart — a special woman that will never be replaced.

Patricia is preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Page Brann; her parents, John Patrick Cross and Ruth Hill Cross; her brother, Robert Edwin Cross and her sister, Yvette Cross Flowers.

She is survived by her husband, Milton; daughter, Milicent Brann Battistella and husband, Herb; son, Michael Eric Brann and wife, Gentry and cherished child, Mary Elizabeth Spatafora; grandchildren, Justin Brann Daniels and wife, Tori, Amanda Page Daniels, Joshua Michael Daniels, Baylor Hayes Brann; great-grand daughter, Ashton Slade Yates Daniels; sisters, Elizabeth Cross Calhoun and husband, Nathan, Martha Cross Brown and husband, John, Camille Cross Morgan and husband, Mike and Diane Bonner Willard and husband, David, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Saturday, May 21, at 11 a.m. at Laird Funeral Home in Natchez with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Natchez City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the Our Lady of the Lake nurses and staff, Dr. Glenn Kidder and Dr. Kurt Graves.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (michaeljfox.org) or the American Parkinson Disease Association (apdaparkinson.org).

Online condolences may be sent to the family at lairdfh.com.