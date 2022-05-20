School board adopts Concordia Parish redistricting plan; See the maps here

Published 11:39 am Friday, May 20, 2022

By Sabrina Simms Robertson

Residents look at a map showing redistricting plans for Concordia Parish during a meeting of the Police Jury. (File photo | The Natchez Democrat)

Editor’s Note: Links to maps of the new districts of Concordia Parish are included at the bottom of this story.

VIDALIA, La. — The Concordia Parish School Board on Thursday unanimously approved the same redistricting plan previously adopted by the Concordia Parish Police Jury during a May 10 meeting.

The redistricting plan would move some voters from one district to another to account for population shifts as noted in the 2020 Census.

Bill Blair of Strategic Demographics previously told Concordia officials that the changes to the districts were minor.

The districts needed small adjustments with the end goal of having less than a 5 percent deviation in the population of each district, he said.

According to Blair, District 3-B had the largest deviation at 19.5 percent, gaining 389 people.

District 1-B had a deviation of -14.24 percent losing 284 people followed by District 2 with a -8.07 percent deviation, losing 161 people.

District 5-B gained 152 people and had a deviation of 7.62 percent.

Click below to view maps of the new districts:

