Dec. 11, 1936 – May 17, 2022

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Shirley Rawlings Gibson, 85, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, will be held Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church with Father Aaron Williams officiating.

Burial will follow at the Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home. You are required to wear a mask. We are practicing social distancing.

Shirley was born on Dec. 11, 1936, the daughter of Alberta Scott Brooks and Willie Rawlings. She was a 1953 graduate of St. Francis High School. She earned an Associate’s degree from Natchez Junior College as well as a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree from Alcorn State University in Elementary Education. Shirley worked in the Nursery Department at Jefferson Davis Hospital prior to pursuing her career as an educator in the Natchez-Adams School District for over 30 years. She retired in 2001.

Shirley was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Peter Claver – Father Morrissey’s Court #9, and Ladies of Grace – Hattie R. Marshall/Sr Edith Brinkley Chapter #44. She enjoyed reading, watching westerns and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Gibson; son, Gregory Gibson; grandson, Clinton G. Brewer; sisters, Mary E. Brooks, Barbara Brooks, and Brenda B. Whitley and brothers, Larry Brooks and Donald Brooks.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memories: son, Barry W. (Katherine) Gibson; daughter, Debra G. (Larry) Thomas; daughter-in-law, Karen D. Gibson; brothers, Willie Earl Brooks, Jerome (Sharolyn) Brooks, Charles (Patricia) Rawlins; brother-in-law, Kurt Whitney; sister-in-law, Dorothy Campbell; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com.