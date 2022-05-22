Paul Mitchell Harris

VIDALIA – Memorial Service for Paul Mitchell (Mitch) Harris of Metairie, LA will be held at Vidalia First Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m.

Mitch was the owner of After Hours Auto Repair in Metairie, LA. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles and his grandchildren.

Mitch is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cammie Harris; three daughters, Sierra Miche’ll, Andreya Katrina, and Dezarae Gracia Harris; son, Nicholas James Harris; three grandchildren, Delilah Minh, Adelyn Violet and Malachi Snowden; parents, Paul and Marie Harris and Shirley Valentine of Ferriday, LA; four sisters, Mary Montpelier and husband, Tim, Paula Crozier and husband, Darrell, Sarah McAffrey and husband, Ned, Pamela Russell and husband, Randy; two brothers, David Hedrick and wife, Whitney and Curtis Martin. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

