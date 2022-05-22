The Dart: Wright a friendly face in Downtown Natchez

NATCHEZ — Natchezian Sentorrio Ketron Wright sat smiling on a bench on the corner of Canal and Main Street, close to where The Dart landed Wednesday evening.

You have likely seen Wright in downtown Natchez as he smiles and waves to cars or stops to talk to people on the sidewalks. His nickname is Tron.

A lifelong Natchez resident, he graduated from Natchez High School in 2003 and opted for a laid back life. His days are usually spent hanging out with friends or walking around Downtown Natchez.

When he isn’t shopping for groceries, clothing, wigs or shoes, he is going out to eat or visiting Natchez’s nightlife. Andrews Tavern, 100 Main, Club Paradise and Joe Carter’s are all favorites. Wright’s favorite restaurant is La Fiesta, where he gets the happy plate with steak and rice. Chicken, buffalo wings, catfish, fries and hamburgers are his other favorite foods.

He has stayed in Natchez because it is where he has always lived, although he doesn’t mind traveling out of town.

“I like to have a good time,” Wright said. “Natchez is a pretty place to live and you can watch people go shopping. It is a great place to get your hair and nails done too.”

In his time in Natchez, the thing he remembers most are old cars that some people drive.

For the people who come across Wright, stop and have a conversation, or wave hello. There is usually a friendly smile on his face.

“I love everybody,” Wright said. “Everyone is best friends, best buddies. I love everybody, family and friends.”