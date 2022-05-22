Sept. 26, 1948 – May 19, 2022

WOODVILLE – Walter Ray Reed, 73, of Crosby MS, passed away at his home on May 19, 2022. He was born on Sept. 26, 1948, to the late Alvin Cecil Reed and Irene Leake Reed. He was a lifelong member of Mars Hill Church in Crosby, MS.

Visitation will be Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Newman Funeral Home in Woodville from 6 until 8 p.m. and Monday, May 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home with Bro. Warren Whitaker and Bro. Warren Whitaker II officiating. Burial will be at Rabb Family Cemetery with Masonic Rites in Crosby, MS, under the direction of Newman Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

He was a mason and Past Master of Asylum Lodge #63 in Woodville, MS. He retired from the MS Department of Transportation and MS Department of Corrections where he was Director of the Wilkinson County CWC.

Walter loved his family and had many friends. He especially loved coaching, having coached Jr. High football and T-Ball through High School baseball. He was a Scout Master for the Boy Scouts and taught many boys the basics of camping and life skills. He was talented in woodworking and created beautiful furniture.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Wesberry Reed; two sons, Matthew Reed (Teresa) of Crosby, MS and Boo Mckey (Missy) of Taylorsville, KY; four grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sister, Catherine Sturgeon of Crosby, MS; brothers, WC Reed (Claudia) of Woodville, MS and Irving Reed of Dallas, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Eugene Reed and Morris Reed.

Pallbearers are his nephews: Louis Sturgeon, Cecil Sturgeon, Reed Sturgeon, Chris Reed, Richard Reed, and John Marcus McDowell. Honorary pallbearers are Chad Covey, Elwyn Reed, and Warren Reed.